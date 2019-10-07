Cut no more trees in Aarey colony till Oct 21; release those arrested: SC

On Monday, the directed the Maharashtra government to not cut any more trees in the Aarey colony till October 21. The trees were being cut to build a depot for



Appearing for the Maharashtra government, Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta assured the apex court that no trees will be felled.



Further, the also ordered the release of all the activists who have been arrested during protests. The court has asked the Union ministry to be a party in the matter. Now the matter will be taken up by the Forest Bench of the Next hearing has been scheduled for October 21.

Earlier, a sessions court in Mumbai on Sunday granted bail to 29 protesters arrested over the last two days on charges of obstructing and assaulting police personnel on duty during protests against felling of trees at Aarey colony.

Additional sessions court judge H C Shende of the holiday court ordered their release on certain conditions including the production of the personal surety of Rs 7,000 and assurance that they would not take part in protests.