SC directs Delhi, Haryana, UP to form common travel policy within a week

The on Thursday gave a week's time to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to decide on a common policy for inter-state movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The Court said a "consistent policy, one policy, one path and one portal" are required for the National Capital Region.

The apex court has also directed the Centre to take steps in this regard.

The decision comes days after the announced it is sealing its border with neighbouring states to control the rising spread of cases. The sealing order came hours after Haryana opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders in line with the revised guidelines issued by the center.

The sudden order created panic and chaos at border checkpoints with hundreds of people left stranded. Uttar Pradesh, which also shares a border with Delhi, had sealed all routes in April in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading. On Sunday, the Noida administration confirmed the border would remain closed till further notice

