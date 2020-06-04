JUST IN
SC directs Delhi, Haryana, UP to form common travel policy within a week

The apex court has also directed the Centre to take steps in this regard

Topics
Supreme Court | Delhi government | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi-Gurugram border
Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border; Police personnel checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route | Photo: @ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a week's time to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to decide on a common policy for inter-state movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The Court said a "consistent policy, one policy, one path and one portal" are required for the National Capital Region.

The apex court has also directed the Centre to take steps in this regard.

The decision comes days after the Delhi government announced it is sealing its border with neighbouring states to control the rising spread of coronavirus cases. The sealing order came hours after Haryana opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders in line with the revised lockdown guidelines issued by the center.

The sudden order created panic and chaos at border checkpoints with hundreds of people left stranded. Uttar Pradesh, which also shares a border with Delhi, had sealed all routes in April in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading. On Sunday, the Noida administration confirmed the border would remain closed till further notice

(More details awaited)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 14:58 IST

