SC gives Lucknow court time till Sept 30 for Babri demolition verdict

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, had on August 19 passed an order extending the deadline for pronouncing the judgement till September 30

ANI 

Supreme Court
The top court had, in its last order, granted the trial court CBI judge in Lucknow time till August 31 to pronounce the judgement.

The Supreme Court granted another month to a Lucknow court to pronounce its judgment in cases related to the demolition of Babri Masjid against senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and others.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, had on August 19 passed an order extending the deadline for pronouncing the judgement till September 30.

The top court had, in its last order, granted the trial court CBI judge in Lucknow time till August 31 to pronounce the judgement.

The Supreme Court order came on a plea filed by special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who is hearing the matter related to the demolition of Babri Masjid, seeking more time to pronounce the judgement in the cases.
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 17:25 IST

