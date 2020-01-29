JUST IN
SC rejects Delhi rape case convict's appeal against rejection of mercy plea

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that expeditious disposal of mercy plea by the President doesn't mean non-application of mind by him

BS Web Team & Agencies 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of death row convict Mukesh Singh against rejection of mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that expeditious disposal of mercy plea by the President doesn't mean non-application of mind by him.

"All relevant material including judgements pronounced by trial court, high court and Supreme Court were placed before the President when he was considering the mercy plea of the convict," the bench added.

The bench also noted that alleged sufferings in jail can't be grounds to challenge rejection of mercy plea by President.

The President had on January 17 rejected the mercy petition of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case convict. Mukesh Singh, 32, had submitted the plea challenging the rejection of the mercy petition last week.


The Supreme Court had earlier questioned Singh as to how he can allege 'non application of mind' by the President in rejecting his mercy petition.

First Published: Wed, January 29 2020. 11:02 IST

