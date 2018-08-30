JUST IN
Road accidents led to 3 deaths every 10 minutes in India in 2017: Report
SC/ST community can't claim quota benefits in govt job in another state: SC

The apex court also said that the benefits of quota for SC/ST would stand confined to geographical territory of a state or union terrritory

Member of SC/ST community of a state cannot claim quota benefits in govt job in another state unless his/her caste is notified there, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

The court, however, held that in Delhi the pan-India reservation rules for SC/ST would be debatable.
