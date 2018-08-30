SC/ST community can't claim quota benefits in govt job in another state: SC

-
-
Member of SC/ST community of a state cannot claim quota benefits in govt job in another state unless his/her caste is notified there, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.
The apex court also said that the benefits of quota for SC/ST would stand confined to geographical territory of a state or union terrritory.
The court, however, held that in Delhi the pan-India reservation rules for SC/ST would be debatable.
