SC stays J&K HC direction permitting people to carry outside food in cinema

The has stayed the High Court’s direction to state's multiplex and cinema hall owners to allow outside food inside cinema halls.

The J&K High Court had passed an order on July 18, directing the multiplexes and cinema hall owners of the state not to prohibit cinema goers from carrying their own food and water inside the theatre. Consequently, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had filed a special leave petition before the against the same. The challenge in the petition is limited to the aforesaid direction issued by the high court.

The matter was listed for hearing on August 10, before a bench comprising Justice R F Nariman and Justice Indu Malhotra. After hearing the parties, the stayed the above direction issued by the J&K High Court to the multiplexes and cinema hall owners of the of





In addition, two other special leave petitions were filed before the apex court by G S Malls Private Limited (Wave Cinemas) and K C Theatre against the same order passed by the J&K High Court, which was also heard along with the petition filed on behalf of MAI. A similar order has been passed in these two petitions as well.



Deepak Asher, president, MAI, said “We are satisfied by the interim director of the Supreme Court of India, staying the above order of the high court. We have always maintained that allowing patrons to bring in their own food and beverages inside cinema theatres, besides infringing upon the fundamental rights of multiplex and cinema operators to carry on business, and being violative of the contractual agreement between the patron and the cinema operator, has serious implications for safety and security, as well as health and hygiene. The stay granted by the apex court reinforces the established business practice followed by cinemas across the world and also similar practices followed by other establishments and businesses like amusement parks, entertainment centres, sports stadia, restaurants, hotels, etc.”





Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court in the ongoing hearing on the matter of allowing outside food inside multiplexes in the state. In the affidavit, the government said that allowing patrons to carry food inside multiplexes is a security and safety threat, and added that food sold inside multiplexes though, should be sold at MRP. The court is expected to give a verdict on the matter on September 3.