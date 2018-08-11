Food at multiplexes: NCP leader wants govt to change its stand in HC

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde demanded that the Maharashtra government withdraw an affidavit before Bombay High Court where it said there was no need to interfere with ban on outside food at multiplexes.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Munde said the government's position in the court was contrary to its stand in the state legislature during monsoon session.

Munde, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the government's stand in the high court would not stand legal scrutiny.

The government, on August 7, told the high court that it did not deem it necessary to interfere with the ban on outside food in multiplexes, as allowing outside food or beverages inside may create "chaos" or "security issues".

The court was hearing a PIL opposing ban on outside food at multiplexes.

However, earlier, during the monsoon session, the government had said multiplexes and malls have been directed to allow carrying of eatables and beverages inside, after some legislators raised the issue of exorbitant prices of food at such places.

"Cinema halls are given license under the Maharashtra Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1966. Nowhere the rules state that outside food cannot be taken inside," Munde said.

"So the pretext of security is not going to stand a scrutiny of law. Hence, the government should request the court to allow it to withdraw the affidavit and file a fresh one before any law and order issue crops up," he added, in apparent reference to agitations against multiplexes over this issue.