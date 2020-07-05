JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Troubleshooter' D K Shivakumar: Congress' last 'resort' in Karnataka

Indian women infected with coronavirus are at a higher risk of dying: Study
Business Standard

Scindia's shadow on MP govt; road ahead is tough for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose rebellion against the Congress brought down the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March this year, emerged a clear winner in this battle

Topics
Jyotiraditya Scindia | Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh govt

Sandeep Kumar 

"Manthan ke baad amrit hi nikalta hai, jo vish nikalta hai Shiv usse pee jate hain (churning produces nectar and Lord Shiva drinks the poison).” Just a day before the Cabinet expansion, when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this last Wednesday, it was a clear admission that he had to face a lot of pressure while finalising the names of his new cabinet colleagues. It was clear from the beginning that in his fourth term as chief minister, Chouhan might not get the ministers he wanted.

This was confirmed when the list of ministers came out. Chouhan ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 17:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU