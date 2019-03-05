Seen and heard: Geo-tagging, elections boost out of home advertising

Out of home (OOH) advertising may well count as a relic in the age of digital media. And yet, innovative repackaging coupled with data-driven usage and an action-packed year where cricket and elections promise an advertising blitzkreig are unlocking new opportunities for the old medium.

For one, the industry is tackling an old problem, that of its lack of metrics. New technology and a handy set of tools is helping advertisers get a far more accurate idea of the returns from the medium. Laqshya Media Group (LMG), a marketing communications group, has been working with OOH vendors ...