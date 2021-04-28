Serum cuts Covishield price by 25% for states, no change for pvt hospitals

As the Covid-19 vaccine pricing controversy in India continues to add new chapters, Pune-based (SII) on Wednesday reduced prices of Covishield to Rs 300 per dose for state governments.

The price for private hospitals remains the same - Rs 600 per dose, claimed sources. is yet to announce any change in prices of Covaxin.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII said in a tweet "As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives."

Vaccine companies had announced prices for state governments and private hospitals recently after the Centre said that 50 percent of the vaccine supplies in India can be procured by state governments and private hospitals for inoculating those above 18 years. SII priced Covishield at Rs 400 per dose for states and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals, and priced Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for states and Rs 1200 per dose for private hospitals.

Sources revealed that both SII and had discussed the pricing strategy with the Centre before they announced. Poonawalla even said in an interview that the price for the central government would also change to Rs 400 per dose after it finished supplying its current order of 100 mn doses at Rs 150 per dose.

A pandora's box opened after the Centre negated the statement and said that it would continue to procure at Rs 150 per dose. States complained about a three-tiered pricing strategy and clamour for a 'One India-One price' grew.

The Centre on Monday asked the vaccine makers to reduce prices and on Wednesday SII said that it would reduce the price by 25 percent for states.

Poonawalla has stated that it has to pay 50 percent as royalties to innovator firm AstraZeneca and a price of Rs 150 per dose was not allowing any margins. He had sought Rs 3000 crore as grant from the Centre to dedicate another plant to make Covishield. The Centre gave SII a Rs 3000 crore supplier credit for the future doses it would supply.