Serum Institute gets nod to start Covovax trials on children above 7 yrs

Serum Institute of India (SII) will now conduct trials of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine on children aged seven to 11 years. The company had started trials on 12 to 17 year olds earlier.
India’s drug regulator on Tuesday allowed the Pune based vaccine manufacturer to take the trial one step further and enroll children between seven and eleven years.
Industry sources confirmed the development.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC), which is advising the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), allowed enrolling of candidates seven years and above. In July the expert panel had recommended granting permission to SII for conducting phase 2 and 3 trials of Covovax, the Novavax candidate.
The trials are to be conducted for children between two to 17 years, but the approvals for separate age groups would come in phases. The trials would roughly cover 920 children divided in multiple age groups. The next leg of trials would be on younger children two years and above. The blinded, randomised, placebo-controlled study is aimed at testing the immunogenicity, tolerability and safety of the Novavax candidate on a paediatric cohort.
Covovax, the Novavax candidate, is said to have close to 90 per cent efficacy, but is yet to be approved for use anywhere.
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII said a few days back that the company has started trials on the paediatric population, and three to four months is the minimum timeframe for that. By January-February, there is a possibility that Covovax (SII-manufactured Novavax vaccine) could be ready for approval for use in kids.
So far, Zydus Cadila's DNA Covid-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India for children aged 12 years and above.
