Services PMI, Modi rally, Chipi Airport inauguration: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country.

1. to address BJP rally in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister will sound the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh today by addressing a rally of BJP in Dhar district. BJP workers, mainly from tribal-dominated Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seats, will take part in the Vijay Sankalp rally, a party functionary said Monday. PM Modi was scheduled to address rallies at Itarsi and Dhar on February 15 and 16, respectively, but they were cancelled in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.' Read on...

2. Suresh Prabhu to inaugurate Chipi Airport in Maharashtra

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate newly-constructed terminal building and associated works of Chipi Airport, Sindhudurg along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today.

The new civil airports at Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region and other airports infrastructure projects in Maharashtra is likely to boost and tourism in the state. Prabhu has sanctioned more than Rs 1,200 crore for the airport infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.

The routes connecting Sindhudurg to Pune, Mumbai and Nasik have already been approved UDAN 3.1 and bids have been called from the airlines. The flight operations from the airport (under UDAN scheme) will commence very soon. Read on...

3. AgustaWestland: Court to record Rajiv Saxena's statement today

A Delhi court will record the statement of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, who wants to become an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Saxena appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told the court that it will respond to Saxena's plea after taking note of his statement. Read on...

4. Delhi court to hear Delhi chief secretary assault case today

The Patiala House Court will hear Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash's alleged assault case today.

The assault case dates back to February 20, 2018, when Prakash was allegedly attacked at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers. The incident triggered a tussle between the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi and its bureaucrats. Read on...

5. for February to be released today

Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February will be released today. In January, rising expenses and a slowdown in new orders in the domestic market hit That was the second straight month that the fell. In January, the PMI stood at 52.2; in December, it was 53.2. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. Growth projections were healthy and rise in expenses was slow for the first month of 2019. Read on...