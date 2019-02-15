Seven people detained by J&K police in connection with Pulwama attack

Police has detained seven persons from district of South Kashmir in connection with the deadly terror attack that left 40 personnel dead near Awantipora, officials said Friday.

The youths were detained from and during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first of its kind in which a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a bus.

The overall planning is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in areas -- Pulwama, and Tral area of South Kashmir.

The 'fidayeen' (suicide attacker) was identified as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in He had joined the in 2018.

According to initial investigations, the planning for the terror strike was done at Midoora area of Tral in South Kashmir.

Police are also looking for another local overground worker who was instrumental in arranging the explosive material.