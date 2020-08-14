Severe floods in 16 UP districts, large-scale destruction of paddy crop

Incessant rain the past three days and water discharge from barrages in Nepal are wreaking havoc in 16 districts of eastern UP. Several hundred villages have been completely inundated. The flood has destroyed several thousand acres of paddy crop so far besides rotting vegetable crop and menthol.

Due to the discharge of water from the barrages in Nepal prominent rivers like Saryu, Ghaghra, Rapti and Kuano have swelled, crossing the danger mark at several places. According to the relief commissioner of UP, till date 642 villages in Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Behraich, Balia, Balrampur, Basti, Gonda, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Sitapur and Mau have been effected with flood. Of these, 362 villages have completely inundated.

According to the officials, the flood has destroyed paddy and seasonal vegetable crops in these 16 districts.

Besides, in some districts like Barabanki, Sitapur and Behraich the menthol crop has been destroyed.

Severe flood in river Saryu-Ghaghra has affected people in Barabanki, Behraich, Ayodhya and Gonda. River Ghaghra is flowing about a meter below the danger mark at Elgin Bridge in Behraich, while Rapti River in Balrampur and Sharda in Lakhimpur have crossed the danger level. The relief commissioner's office said Saryu River has crossed danger mark in Ayodhya. According to it 303 relief camps have been set up to provide shelter to people, while 735 check posts have been erected to keep an eye on the rising level of rivers at several places. The state government has deployed 15 teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in flood-affected areas.