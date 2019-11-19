Shiv Sena keeps up attack, editorial compares BJP to Muhammad Ghori

The on Tuesday said its one-time ally BJP was like Muhammad Ghori, the 13th century invader who killed Prithviraj Chauhan who had spared the Muslim general’s life several times in battles.

The Sena, in an editorial in its newspaper Saamana, said it would "uproot" the BJP for challenging it.

The parties fought the together to win 161 seats jointly in the 288-member House but then fell out over the chief minister's post.

The Sena is in talks with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra. In the editorial, the Sena said, "Muhammad of Ghor, said to have laid the foundation of Islamic rule in India, fought several battles with Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan and the latter always spared him (after defeat). But when the invader won a battle, he killed Prihtviraj Chauhan." "Even in Maharashtra, the has spared such ungrateful people several times and now they are trying to back-stab us," the editorial said, without mentioning the BJP by name.

The editorial also lashed out at Sena being allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses of Parliament, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday.

Joshi had said the decision was made as the Sena's minister—Arvind Sawant—had resigned from the Union government and the party was "working out" an alliance with the Congress and the to form the government in Maharashtra.

"Who decided our sitting arrangement when there was no meeting of the NDA held for the same? Earlier, Lal Krishna Advani was the chief of the NDA and George Fernandes was its convener. Who is the chief and convener of the NDA today?" said the editorial.

It also asked if other constituents of the NDA were informed before the Sena was shown the door, claiming such decisions were earlier taken after all parties arrived at a consensus.

The party pointed out that the date chosen to move the Sena to the opposition benches coincided with the seventh death anniversary of party founder Bal Thackeray (November 17).

"This haste will result in some serious accident for sure."

"It is the beginning of the end of politics of arrogance. We promise you we will uproot you one day as you have challenged us. The heads of the party (BJP) today would have been kids when the Sena supported the BJP to form the Democratic Alliance," it said.

The tirade continued with the editorial questioning whether the BJP had sought permission from the NDA before allying with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP in Jammu and Kashmir earlier or with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), despite it being well known that the Bihar chief minister had severely criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.