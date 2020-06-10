JUST IN
Singapore biotech firm Tychan to start human trials for Covid-19 treatment

Clinical trials will begin next week

Reuters  |  Singapore 

A medic conducts thermal screening of a passenger waiting to board a train to Delhi at Howrah station, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
A Singaporean biotechnology firm, Tychan, will begin human clinical trials next week for a potential monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the trial will be conducted on healthy volunteers to determine the safety and tolerability of TY027, a monoclonal antibody or immune system protein that specifically targets the virus that causes Covid-19.

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma begins phase II clinical trial on dengue drug for Covid-19

Antibodies are generated in the body to fight off infection. Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies and can be isolated and manufactured in large quantities to treat diseases in patients.
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 12:37 IST

