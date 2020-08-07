So far nearly 94% of allocated free grains distributed in Apr, May and June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month extended the free foodgrains distribution scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGAY) for another five months starting from July as relief during

The distribution, which is being seen as one of the world’s largest such free food programmes, is targeted to reach almost 810 million beneficiaries each month.

The free foodgrains, at 5 kilograms per person per month, will be over the above the existing monthly entitlements under the Food Security Act (NFSA).

In the first phase of the distribution, which started in April, almost 94 per cent of the allocated quota of free grains for the Apri-June have been distributed till August 7.

In some states distribution of the June quota from the first phase of PMGAY is still going on.

The second phase of the Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana started in July and will continue till November.

Alongside grains, the government is also distribution 1 kg of free chana to nearly 194 million ration cardholders (per family) during this period.

A look at the progress of the second phase of the programme as it completed one month.