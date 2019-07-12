Soho House: Mumbai's new 'super-exclusive' private members' club

The design trend of “bringing the outside in” is made redundant during the monsoon months in Mumbai. Everyone is focused on keeping the outside out.

At the city’s new Soho House, part of a global chain of sought-after private clubs, large screens protect the expensive interiors from the ubiquitous water. A publicist apologises as this has somewhat compromised the stunning views, which may be enjoyed on less wet days from door-sized windows that frame the grey-blue Arabian Sea while neatly editing out the stretches of Juhu beach disfigured by trash. Perhaps this is ...