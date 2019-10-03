Sonia criticises Sangh, says only Congress walked the path shown by Bapu

A day after it had welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary as a sign of the party’s “penance”, the Congress on Wednesday staked claim to the ideological and political legacy of the Father of the Nation by taking out padyatras at several places across the country.

Addressing party workers at Rajghat, the Mahatma’s memorial in the Capital, Congress President Sonia Gandhi criticised the Sangh Parivar for trying to appropriate Gandhian legacy, and said only the Congress has walked on the path shown by Bapu to work for the welfare of the people, create jobs, educational opportunities, and help farmers.

“How can those who pursue the politics of falsehood understand that Gandhiji was the worshipper of truth? How can those who can do anything for power understand that Gandhiji was a worshipper of non-violence? How can those thirsty for power understand the meaning of Gandhiji's Swaraj? Those who claim to be supreme at the first opportunity, how can they understand the value of selfless service of Gandhiji?” she asked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a march of party workers to the Mahatma’s memorial at Rajghat in the capital, where Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed them and administered an oath. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a march in Lucknow. The Congress termed its padyatras Gandhi sandesh yatras.

Alluding to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement, Sonia said India and Gandhiji are synonymous with each other, and some people are adamant on reversing this. “They want the RSS and not Gandhiji to become the symbol of India,” she said. “I want to tell them clearly... there cannot be any thought except Gandhiji's all-inclusive system, that includes the composite culture, civilisation and society of India," she said.

In Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP should first pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhi. “Atrocities are being committed against women, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Rapists are being protected. It is our demand that in the Shahjahanpur incident, a rape case should be registered against the accused,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

The Congress was stopped from taking out a "nyaya yatra" (march for justice) in support of the law student who has accused Chinmayanand of rape.