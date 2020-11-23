SpiceHealth launches RT-PCR Covid tests at Rs 499; result in just 6 hours

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will offer free Covid RT-PCR testing at the mobile testing lab inaugurated on Monday at its headquarters in Delhi. The test, being provided by SpiceHealth, an initiative of the promoters of SpiceJet and GeneStore, will be available at a cost of Rs 499.



The test report would be available within six to eight hours from the time of sample collection, compared with an average 24-48 hours taken by similar tests at present.



The company plans to conduct a significant proportion of the tests in collaboration with central government agencies and state governments. “This initiative is a step in making Covid-19 testing affordable and more accessible to the common person,” ICMR said in a statement.



The ICMR facility is SpiceHealth’s first lab and the company plans to set up 20 more in the first phase. At the outset, each lab would be able to test up to 1,000 samples per day and testing would slowly be ramped up to 3,000 samples per day per lab.



SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, just like his company provided “affordable flying”, he wanted to also facilitate affordable and easy medical solutions. “Taking a Covid-19 test should be as easy as visiting a neighborhood store, while ensuring utmost safety. That is exactly what we are aiming to build with SpiceHealth. It will go a long way in restoring normalcy in the country and building a stronger India,” he said.



The lab at ICMR was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah, who had earlier held a meeting with the Union and Delhi governments over reining in the rapid spread of in the national capital. One of the steps being taken is doubling the RT-PCR testing capacity in Delhi.



SpiceHealth has signed a memorandum of understanding with ICMR for setting up testing facilities (laboratories) and collection centres across the country.

