Spotless record: How 4 states came to dominate cleanest cities rankings

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have dominated India’s Ten Cleanest cities survey in the last five years, after the Swachh Bharat Mission began.

The Mission is a modified version of the erstwhile Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan. Chart 1 !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var ...