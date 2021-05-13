Sputnik V vaccine likely to be available in the market by next week: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
India gets third Covid-19 vaccine as SEC clears Russia's Sputnik V
Expert panel recommends approval to Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V gets DCGI nod; may be available by May
-
The union government on Thursday said that Russia's Sputnik vaccine will likely be available for use by next week and also the local production of the shot will begin in July.
"Sputnik vaccine has arrived in India. I am happy to say that we are hopeful that it will be available in the market next week. We're hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog.
Addressing a briefing on the vaccination situation in the country, Dr Paul said that the Central government has already procured 350 million vaccine doses for the ongoing vaccination drive and more than 2 billion vaccine doses will be manufactured between August and December.
"Overall, 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December - for India and for Indians. There should be no doubt that vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," he said.
Expressing optimism that more vaccines will be available going forward, Dr Paul said that various arms and departments of government, including the ministry of external affairs (MEA) is in touch with foreign vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.
"They were officially asked if they would like to send doses to or manufacture in India, we will find partners and assist," he said.
"Any vaccine that is approved by US FDA, WHO can come to India. Import license will be granted within 1-2 days. No import license is pending," Dr Paul further said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU