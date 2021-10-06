SRBC resigns as auditor of IL&FS Transportation Networks after NFRA report

-
-
SRBC & Co LLP has resigned as the auditor of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) following the audit review report of National Financial Regulatory Authority.
The auditor said in a statement that its resignation was accepted by the board of ITNL.
“We believe our resignation will allow the company to appoint another auditor to continue on-going audit work without any impediments. We discharged our duties in good faith, in a bona fide manner, and in compliance with applicable laws and standards,” the statement said.
