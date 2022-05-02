Sri Lanka extends credit line with India by $200 mn for fuel: Power Min

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka fuel pumps may go dry in April; credit grant from India depleting
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Sri Lanka to exhaust $500 million Indian fuel credit line by April end
What are flex-fuel vehicles? Can they cut our dependence on petrol?
-
Sri Lanka has extended a credit line with India by $200 million in order to procure emergency fuel stocks, the country's power and energy minister said on Monday, with four shipments due to arrive in May.
Colombo was also in talks with New Delhi over extending the credit line by an additional $500 million, minister Kanchana Wijesekera told a news conference.
Hit hard by the pandemic and short of revenue after Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government imposed steep tax cuts, the island nation is now also critically short of foreign exchange and has approached the International Monetary Fund for an emergency bailout.
Rampant inflation and shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines has led to weeks of sporadically violent protests.
Sri Lanka has used $400 million, on multiple shipments in April, of the $500 million credit line extended by India earlier this year, Wijesekera said. Two fuel shipments will be paid for from the remaining funds in May.
"The Indian credit line was extended by $200 million recently and this will be utilised for four shipments in May.
Talks are continuing for a further $500 million with India so in total the credit line will be $1.2 billion," Wijesekera said.
However, Sri Lanka is still facing payment challenges for fuel imports with the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) owing $235 million for shipments already received, while about $500 million more will be needed to pay for letters of credit maturing over the next six weeks, he added.
Sri Lanka will also need dollars to pay for crude oil shipments to supplement imports from India.
"We have made procurement plans till June but we still need to resolve how to find sufficient amounts of foreign exchange to make payments," Wijesekera said.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayansinghe; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Catherine Evans and Hugh Lawson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU