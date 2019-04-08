Start-ups like Big Bang Boom Solutions to drive innovation in weaponry

When the ministry of defence (MoD) launched its Start-up Challenge under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme, inviting start-ups to propose solutions for 15 specified technologies, bureaucrats knew they would be dealing with very different people and companies than the public sector they were accustomed to.

Even so, there were barely suppressed smiles when a Hyderabad-based start-up, Big Bang Boom Solutions, won the challenge to develop “see through armour” for tanks. While the start-up’s technology plan is ingenious, its financial plan is ...