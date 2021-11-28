States up vigil to fight Omicron variant, tough scrutiny at major airports

Spooked by the news of Omicron, the new variant of Concern (VoC) of Sars-CoV-2, being detected in South Africa and its neighbouring countries, state governments have sprung into action to ensure early detection and precaution to arrest the spread of the virus in the population. Stringent scrutiny at all major airports are being planned by the states.

Sample this: The Mumbai civic body has asked its wards to sanitise the public toilets five-times a day, re-inspect the Covid-19 jumbo treatment centres, review the ward war rooms, check the production and storage of Oxygen, assess the stock the essential medicines, manpower, as well as electrical and fire-fighting systems.

Private hospitals in the city have been asked to start preparing for any spike in daily Covid19 cases. Already a meeting between the police, airport officials, Covid-19 task force and the civic body officials has taken place on Saturday. At present Mumbai has Covid-19 spread under control, with the daily case count hovering around 200 only.

Maharashtra, which is one of the most populous states in the country, made it mandatory on Saturday for people to be vaccinated to access public places and public transport.

The state government has also indicated that it would closely monitor crowding at weddings and open spaces to avoid ‘super-spreader’ events. Even open to sky spaces like stadiums, open wedding venues will not be allowed to have guests more than 25 percent of its capacity.

At the same time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that all international travelers arriving at the Mumbai airport will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing (even if they have negative Covid-19 reports or vaccination certificates). Anyone who tests positive will be sent to institutional quarantine centres while their samples will be sent for genome testing.

Additional municipal commissioner, BMC, Suresh Kakani said that the civic body was being pro-active even though there were no direct flights from South African countries to Mumbai. “Incoming international travellers are required to provide a self-declaration letter stating their travel information for the last fortnight. Their passports should be scrutinised by the airport authorities,” he added.

The Centre has directed all states to ramp up health infrastructure, enhance testing and surveillance in light of the Omicron variant of In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states, the Health Ministry has asked them to ensure there are no delays in providing care.

Amid high alert on the Omicron variant, the Delhi government will be holding a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday. According to sources, the state government would take stock of the current health infrastructure, testing and measures that need to be ramped up in view of the new variant.

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the Prime Minister to stop flights from those countries which are affected by the new variant saying that any delay in this regard will be harmful .“With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We should do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India,” Kejriwal said.

States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have increased the screening facilities at their respective international airports. Tamil Nadu has appointed an assistant program manager at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi airports to monitor the screening and testing of passengers.

In the last week, tests were conducted on as many as 56,000 passengers only in Chennai airport itself, out of which only three were detected with Covid-19. This comes close on the heels of the state coming out with a notification making inoculation against COVID-19 mandatory for all the eligible population in the state and also making it mandatory in public places like theatres and malls as an effort to tackle vaccine hesitancy in the state.

"We would like to call it 'vaccine apathy' than hesitancy as the fear is gone from the minds of the people with cases coming down. We are creating more awareness among people and through the new guidance we expect more people to come forward," said T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Tamil Nadu. Several local bodies in the state were also offering gifts like cotton saree, television set, refrigerator, washing machine, gas stoves, mixers, grinders, and iron boxes to tide over vaccine hesitancy.

The state has also made 100 per cent quarantine and full vaccination certificates mandatory for international travellers, along with a repeat of testing after eight days. In addition, special attention is being given to passengers from South Africa, China, Brazil, Hong Kong and Israel.

Kerala too has directed seven days mandatory quarantine for all foreign passengers. Kerala health minister Veena George has directed officials to ensure that tests are made mandatory for all in-bound passengers above 5 years of age in Kerala airports, in addition to tests post-quarantine period. According to sources, the state has also taken measures to ensure the availability of oxygen too.

Apart from additional vigilance and scrutiny at the airports, Uttar Pradesh government has asked for active screening of contacts of travelers.

In his advisory, UP additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad directed all the chief medical officers (CMO) to screen travellers arriving from, or transiting through, these high risk countries to UP. Their contacts will also be screened.

The state government has ordered for a strict vigil on foreigners coming in large numbers to Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur. UP State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal said guidelines have been issued to ensure thorough screening of travellers who have returned from abroad over the past 14 days.

Besides, a list of those who have been vaccinated with the first and second dose has been sought.