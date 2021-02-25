States, UTs asked to extend Covid-19 vaccine drive to PMJAY hospitals

-
ALSO READ
National capital's Covid-19 vaccination drive starts with a bang
UP joins Covid vaccination marathon, inoculates 21,000 health workers
India to start Covid vaccination drive from January 16: Check details
Covid-19 vaccination begins in Mumbai amid police vigil and photo-ops
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Pvt hospitals continue to flout charging norms
-
The government has asked all the states and Union Territories to extend vaccination sessions to all public health care centres and hospitals empaneled with the Centre’s health service and Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) from March, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The Covid vaccination for those above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities will start from March 1. According to the health ministry, 11,000 of the 24,000 hospitals under the PMJAY that give cashless treatment are private ones. This underlines the growing role of private sector hospitals in the next phase of vaccination.
More than 13 million doses have been administered so far to health and frontline workers. The Centre held a meeting on Wednesday with all the states to review the progress of the drive.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU