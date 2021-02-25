States, UTs asked to extend Covid-19 vaccine drive to PMJAY hospitals

The government has asked all the states and Union Territories to extend vaccination sessions to all public health care centres and hospitals empaneled with the Centre’s health service and Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) from March, the said on Thursday.

The Covid vaccination for those above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities will start from March 1. According to the health ministry, 11,000 of the 24,000 hospitals under the that give cashless treatment are private ones. This underlines the growing role of private sector hospitals in the next phase of vaccination.

More than 13 million doses have been administered so far to health and frontline workers. The Centre held a meeting on Wednesday with all the states to review the progress of the drive.