Statsguru: Cyrus Mistry's death triggers debate on road safety in India

The death of Cyrus Mistry has rekindled the debate on in the country. At a Business Standard event last week, minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said that was one area where he could not succeed. On another occasion, the minister set a timeline for reducing and deaths by 50 per cent by 2024. While have declined in recent years (chart 1), data from Crime Records Bureau shows that road accident-related deaths have risen (chart 2). Analysis, however, also shows that the growth rate of road accident deaths has been declining. Between 2017 and 2021, road accident deaths increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 0.9 per cent, compared to 2.2 per cent between 2013 and 2017. The share of overspeeding deaths has risen. A Business Standard analysis found that the share of deaths related to overspeeding went up from 34.2 per cent in 2014 to 55.9 per cent in 2021.

