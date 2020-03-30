Staying indoors is 'biggest patriotism', don't listen to rumours: Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Monday said intense patrolling on Delhi's borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in the capital during the ongoing 21-day period.

He said an alarming situation had arisen after a large number of people gathered in Kaushambi bordering Delhi's Anand Vihar over rumours that buses were stationed there to take migrant workers to their home states.

The situation is under control now but some people are still trying to enter Delhi. Therefore, patrolling has been intensified in border areas of the city, the chief minister said.

Though all inter-state bus service were suspended following the 21-day announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night, thousands of daily wagers and labourers from Delhi, Haryana and even Punjab had been reaching Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan areas since Thursday after arduous treks on foot in a bid to ride buses to their respective native places.

Kejriwal said police and civil administration officers have been directed to ensure that people do not come out on roads.





He also asked people to stay indoors terming it an act of "biggest patriotism" and urged them to not pay attention to rumours.

Kejriwal said the government is working towards providing ration to the needy who do not have ration cards and ensured strict punishment against fair price shop owners if they indulged in malpractices.

Appealing to all ration shop owners to show humanity as country is going through difficult times, Kejriwal said following his directions, a ration dealer in Janakpuri was arrested for stealing ration.



If the is not followed, the country will fail to contain the outbreak, Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them.

Addressing a digital press conference, the chief minister said the mantra to make the 21-day nationwide lockdown successful was to "stay where you are" just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested.

So far, 72 cases of have been reported in the capital.

According to the Union health ministry, 92 new cases and four deaths due to have been reported in the country since Sunday, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.