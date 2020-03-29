- Coronavirus LIVE updates: Global cases cross 665,000; death toll at 30,900
- Don't go to villages for country's interest: Delhi CM to migrant workers
- Coronavirus: Europe, US death toll rises as Trump defers New York lockdown
- Kashmir intensifies restrictions after second coronavirus death case
- Total number coronavirus cases of India rises to 979, death toll at 25
- I seek forgiveness for harsh decisions on coronavirus lockdown: Modi
- No fuel crisis, India has enough stock to last lockdown: IOC chief
- Indian students in UK ask Modi to rescue them amid coronavirus travel ban
- Corporator booked for evicting Chhattisgarh nurse over coronavirus fears
- Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Global cases cross 666,000; death toll at 30,900
Coronavirus latest updates: The total number of cases in India is dangerously close the 1,000-mark, while the death toll has risen to 25. Stay tuned to Business Standard for Covid-19 LIVE updates
Ghaziabad: Migrants wait to board a bus to their native villages, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE updates: Total number of Covid-19 cases across the world has surpassed 666,000 and there have been over 30,900 coronavirus-related deaths. In India, the total number of cofirmed coronavirus cases has reach very close to the 1,000 mark, and 25 people have died so far.
Meanwhile, a nationwide lockdown to check the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on thousands of migrant workers in the country's metro cities, especially New Delhi. “You fear the disease. But I fear hunger more, not corona,” said one of the migrant workers fleeing from the national capital to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the 21-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus in his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He apologised for the inconvenience caused to citizens but urged them to follow the lockdown and not take the situation lightly. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus world update: The US has reported over 120,000 confirmed cases, Italy 92,400, Spain 73,235. Italy's death toll has surpassed 10,000.
