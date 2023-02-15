Stealthy, speedy, precise: What are fifth-generation fighter jets?

The spectators at the 2023 in Bengaluru were surprised when two US Air Force F-35 fighter jets landed at the Yelahanka air force base. Developed by Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is arguably the most advanced fifth-generation today. The other jet was the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter.

Being seen as a gesture of support from the US military, the F35s are expected to demonstrate their capabilities at . The Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the US Air Force International Affairs, Major General Julian Cheater, said that was an "ideal forum" to showcase the capabilities of these fifth-generation jets.

While much has been said about how fighter jets are marvels of engineering, it is imperative to understand what the fifth-generation jets are and how they are the most advanced fighters in the world yet.

The inception of fighter jets

Although the development of jets started during the first World War, it was the second World War that truly highlighted how important it was for a country to have air dominance and the capability to control its airspace. The destruction caused by Germany's Luftwaffe was a case in point.

By the end of the 1940s, several countries had developed what is now called their "first-generation jets". These included F-86, MiG-15 and MiG-17.

Gradually, improvements and updates were made, and the countries introduced second-gen, third-gen and finally, fourth-gen fighters. Every jet of a particular "generation" had significant technological advancement compared to the previous "generation". Better design, easier handling and more precision were the cornerstones of these advancements.

Development of "generations" of jets

First-generation fighter jets

These had primitive avionic systems without radars or self-defence measures. They were armed with unguided bombs, machine guns and rockets. Moreover, these flew subsonically. Soviet MiG-15 and the American F-86 Sabres were examples of first-generation fighter jets.

Second-generation fighter jets

These jets introduced air-to-air radar and infrared and semi-active guided missiles. The engine design was improved, and these could achieve supersonic speed. The introduction of radar-guided missiles improved engagement distance. The Soviet MiG-21, French Mirage III, and the American F-104 were examples of second-generation fighter jets.

Third-generation fighter jets

These were assisted with Doppler radar, which allowed the aircraft to "look down" and "shoot down". Now, aerial confrontations could be done beyond visible range with the help of guided radio frequency missiles. This generation included fighter jets such as the MiG-23, Sukhoi Su-17, and the F-4 Phantom.

Fourth-generation fighter jets

These aircraft were superior to the previous jets due to a better aerodynamic design and were "fly-by-wire" fighters. The manual control was replaced with an electronic interface. Moreover, these were lighter than previous jets, improving fuel efficiency and design flexibility. The American F16, Soviet Su-27, and Swedish Saab-37 are examples of fourth-gen fighter jets.

Fifth-generation fighter jets

In the case of fifth-generation fighters, one word that describes as well as differentiates it from the previous jets is "stealth". Special radars are developed for these jets since the enemies can detect the aircraft's radar emissions. Features like infrared sensors and visual tools for self-protection and radar jamming make it difficult for enemy systems to detect, track, and engage these aircraft.

These jets can also "supercruise", maintaining speeds above Mach 1 without using the afterburner.

The surface of these jets has been kept plain to reduce the radar bounce-off. Also, specially shaped-exhaust nozzles have been put in place to reduce infrared radiation. The engines of these jets are located in the body of the plane to hide as much of the heat signature as possible.

In 2005, with Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor, the USA became the first country to field an operational fifth-generation fighter. Currently, only the USA with the F22, and F35, Russia with the Su-57, and China with the J-20 have fifth-gen fighters in service.

India, Turkey, Sweden, and Japan have programmes to develop their own fifth-gen fighter planes.

Fifth-generation jets and India

In 2010, India launched the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme to develop its own single-seat, twin-engine fifth-gen for the Airforce and the Navy. The design is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The jet is expected to be produced by DRDO with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and a private company.

On February 11, DRDO issued a notification asking private companies to participate in the AMCA program. The development cost of AMCA is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore, and the first such jet is expected to take flight by 2025.

According to experts, the display of F-35s at Aero India 2023 signals that the US wants to win an ongoing Indian Airforce tender of 114 multi-role fighter jets. Under the tender, out of 114 jets, 96 would be made in India, and 18 will be imported. Reports suggest that the USA might replace the F-21, which they are currently offering, with F-35s.