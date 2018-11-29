Sunil Arora: The CEC-designate is a man of all reasons

Sunil Arora, 62, will replace OP Rawat as India’s new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on December 2. Arora, a 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, will be in the saddle for two years, supervising the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls in at least 10 states.

As India’s CEC is at a politically crucial juncture, the current job is likely to be Arora’s most challenging assignment in his 38-year career as a bureaucrat, but the Rajasthan cadre officer has a wider range of career experience to bank upon. Arora, who retired from the IAS in ...