Suryakumar Yadav's brand value triples as he hits it out of the park

Indian batsman has raised his per day brand endorsement charges from Rs 15-20 lakh in 2021 to Rs 65 lakh during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Currently, the 32-year-old cricketer is working with about 10 brands, and the number is expected to go up soon, according to a report by Mint.

By the end of 2022, Kumar will also sign 10 new brands, including three multinational corporations. He currently works with Royal Stag, Dream11, Pintola peanut butter, Boult Audio and SS equipment owned by Sareen Industries.

According to Mint, Kumar has surpassed the endorsement values of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Kumar signed with several brands in October alone, including GlobalBees-owned UrbanGuru, Boult Audio, Pintola peanut butter and Das Foodtech. Successful young cricketers charge between Rs 50 lakh and 1 crore a day in endorsements.

"Backed by his on-field performance, his social media presence has gone up by more than 300 per cent and he's now in the top 10 active Indian cricketers when it comes to Instagram," Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales and talent management at RISE Worldwide Limited told Mint.

"He is quickly building his reputation as a match-winner, which very few cricketers have done. His ability to play 360 degrees has attracted marketers looking for a fresh, talented, and reliable face in the industry. He has the potential to grow his portfolio to more than 15 brands, joining people such as Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya," Aviral Jain, managing director, of valuation advisory, at American corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll added.

In the current T20I World Cup, Kumar is the second-highest run-scorer behind just Virat Kohli. He has scored 225 runs in 5 matches with a strike rate of 193.96. In the current campaign, he has scored three, the highest number of fifty-plus scores.

He is currently the highest-rated ICC T20I batsman in the world.