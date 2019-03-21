T-Series overtakes PewDiePie to become the most subscribed YouTube channel

Indian film production house and music label is leading Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel by more than 33,000 subscribers and has become the world's No 1 Channel.

Currently, has over 90,528,290 subscribers, while has a subscriber count of 90,494,295.

The battle between the two channels has been going on for long. head honcho started the #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed channel.

"There is an Indian channel on the brink of becoming World's No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, I started this channel."

"Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to channel and make India proud," Bhushan tweeted earlier this month.

Many celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and John Abraham joined the online battle between and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.

The channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.