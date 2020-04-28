Tamil Nadu adds 121 new Covid-19 cases, total number of cases crosses 2,000

The number of (Covid-19) cases crossed the 2,000 mark on in on Tuesday with 121 new cases being added. The number of cases in Chennai alone rose to 103, taking the total to 2,058 positive cases in the state.



The state's health authorities reported that 27 patients were discharged and one patient succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of people cured and discharged to 1128, and the number of deaths to 25.



The total number of Covid-19 patients in Chennai stands 673.



Chief Minister said that crowding at vegetable shops in major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and others is a major issue and people had failed to understand the gravity of the situation.





Palaniswami lamented that people were not taking precautions in the state and noted that the spread can be curtailed if people follow the guidelines.



In order to prevent crowding at Koyambedu market the government has banned retail sales of vegetables and fruits and flowers in this market, which is one of the largest in Asia.



According to the government, retail sales of vegetables and fruits will be allowed at playgrounds and bus stations.



The government has also ordered the shifting of the fruits and flowers market to Madhavaram bus stand until further orders.



Sale of vegetables and other times for retailers will be allowed starting from early morning till 7.30 a.m. the government said.

