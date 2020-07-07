Tamil Nadu adds 3,616 new Covid cases, 1,203 from Chennai alone

-
Tamil Nadu added 3,616 new Covid19 cases on Tuesday, of which 1,203 were from Chennai alone.
According to State Health Department 35,423 persons were tested, and 4,545 discharged. Sixty-five Covid deaths were reported today.
Total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 118,594 cases, with 71,116 having been discharged and 1,636 lives lost.
