Tamil Nadu adds 3,616 new Covid cases, 1,203 from Chennai alone

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Health worker collects nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test, in New Delhi.
Health worker collects nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test.

Tamil Nadu added 3,616 new Covid19 cases on Tuesday, of which 1,203 were from Chennai alone.

According to State Health Department 35,423 persons were tested, and 4,545 discharged. Sixty-five Covid deaths were reported today.

Total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 118,594 cases, with 71,116 having been discharged and 1,636 lives lost.
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 20:13 IST

