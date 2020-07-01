JUST IN
Tamil Nadu adds 3,882 new Covid-19 cases, 2,182 cases from Chennai alone

According to the State Health Department 63 people died on Wednesday; Total tally stands at 94,049 cases, 52,926 discharged and 1,264 deaths as on July 1, 2020

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, in Gurugram.
Tamil Nadu today added 3,882 new cases of Coronavirus, of which 2,182 cases are from Chennai. According to the State Health Department 63 people died on Wednesday.

The state Health Department said that 30,571 persons were tested, while 2,852 patients were discharged.

Total tally stands at 94,049 cases, 52,926 discharged and 1,264 deaths as on July 1, 2020.

Chennai numbers stood at 60,533 cases in the city, while 929 deaths so far.

