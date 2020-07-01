Tamil Nadu adds 3,882 new Covid-19 cases, 2,182 cases from Chennai alone

today added 3,882 new cases of Coronavirus, of which 2,182 cases are from According to the State Health Department 63 people died on Wednesday.

The state Health Department said that 30,571 persons were tested, while 2,852 patients were discharged.

Total tally stands at 94,049 cases, 52,926 discharged and 1,264 deaths as on July 1, 2020.

numbers stood at 60,533 cases in the city, while 929 deaths so far.