Doctors to take final call on admission, discharge of Covid-19 patients

Tamil Nadu adds 5,609 new cases in a day, 1,021 from Chennai alone

5,800 patients discharged in past 24 hours, taking total to over 200,000; death count at 4,241

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Across the state 56,278 persons were tested during the past 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,609 new Covid-19 cases during the [ast 24 hours. The number of people discharged stood at 5,800, according to the State Health Department.

Of the total new cases, 1,021 were from Chennai. Districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Thiruvallur and Virudhunagar have reported over 300 cases each, while Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Thiruvannamalai, Tuticorin have reported over 200 cases.

Till now over 200,000 patients have been discharged in the State, said the Department.

Tamil Nadu reported 109 new deaths, highest so far.

Total number of cases now stands at 263,222 cases, while 202,283 people were discharged and 4,241 people have died due to the virus.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 18:22 IST

