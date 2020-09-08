Tamil Nadu adds 5,684 new Covid-19 cases, total number at 474,940

-
Tamil Nadu added 5,684 new Covid- 19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total, 988 were reported from Chennai.
According to the State Health Department, 81,066 persons were tested and 6,599 patients were discharged across the state in the same period. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 474,940, while the number of people who have been cured and discharged is 4,16,715.
With 87 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has now crossed 8,000.
