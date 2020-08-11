Tamil Nadu adds 5,834 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 308,649

reported 5,834 new (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total new cases, 986 were reported in

According to the State Health Department, 65,490 persons were tested in the last 24 hours. While 6,005 patients were cured and discharged, 118 patients succumbed to the disease.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 308,649. While 250,680 patients have been discharged, 5,159 patients have died so far.

Earlier in the day, while talking to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that was continuing with its strategy of aggressive, targeted testing and was currently conducting the maximum number of PCR tests in the country.

Tamil Nadu presently has 130 labs for Covid-19 testing, including 61 government and 69 private labs, with an average testing capacity of 65,000 tests per day. These tests cost nearly Rs 5 crore a day. He requested the central government to fund 50% of the cost of PCR tests from the PM – CARES fund.

Tamil Nadu is providing effective medical treatment due to which the state has maintained a low death rate, which at 1.6%, is one of the lowest in the country. As on date, 44,675 patients have recovered, which works out to a recovery rate of 80.8%, one of the highest in the country. Among 37 districts, containment measures are being carried out in 36 districts, said the chief minister.

The capacity of Covid-19 hospitals, health centres and care centres has been increased to 129,024 beds, which includes 33,576 beds in Covid-19 hospitals, 22,873 in health centres and 72,575 beds in care centres. Around 4,147 ventilators have been made available, including 630 in private hospitals.