Tamil Nadu adds 989 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

added 989 new Covid cases on Thursday. In Chennai alone 394 new cases were reported, the neighbouring districts Chengalpattu reported 86 new cases, Thiruvallur (71), Kancheepuram (40). The other cities, which saw a spike include Coimbatore (77), Thanjavur (47), Tirupur (35), Salem (26) among others

Number of people tested was 71,835 on Thursday, while 569 people got discharged. According to the State Health Department nine people have died due to Covid today.

Number of people who tested positive till date in the state stands at 8,63,363, while 8,44,568 people were discharged after the treatment. Total number of people dying due to Covid stands at 12,573 in the state.