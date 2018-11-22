Tamil Nadu CM meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 150 bn for cyclone Gaja-hit areas

Chief Minister on Thursday met Narendra in the capital and requested for financial assistance of Rs 150 billion from the Centre towards Gaja relief and restoration work.

The amount required towards temporary restoration is Rs 14.31 billion, said the state administration.

A major chunk of the money would be towards the restoration of power infrastructure. The state has estimated that it would require around Rs 70.77 billion for Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), followed by restoration and reconstruction of hut and house to the tune of around Rs 60 billion.

The state has sought around Rs 6.25 billion for agriculture and horticulture crop damages.

The other amount would be towards fisheries, PWD, state highways, town panchayats, municipality, rural development and animal husbandry.