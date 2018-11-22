Tamil Nadu CM meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 150 bn for cyclone Gaja-hit areas

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu, claims more than 11 lives
IMD issues red alert in Tamil Nadu, Cyclone Gaja to hit the coast on Nov 15
Cyclone storm Gaja to cross between Pamban and Cuddalore on Nov 15
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami blames DMK for Sterlite's expansion plan
State Scan: Tamil Nadu by-polls to 20 Assembly seats will be a test for all
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and requested for financial assistance of Rs 150 billion from the Centre towards cyclone Gaja relief and restoration work.
The amount required towards temporary restoration is Rs 14.31 billion, said the state administration.
A major chunk of the money would be towards the restoration of power infrastructure. The state has estimated that it would require around Rs 70.77 billion for Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), followed by restoration and reconstruction of hut and house to the tune of around Rs 60 billion.
The state has sought around Rs 6.25 billion for agriculture and horticulture crop damages.
The other amount would be towards fisheries, PWD, state highways, town panchayats, municipality, rural development and animal husbandry.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU