Tamil Nadu declares public holiday ahead of cyclone Nivar on Wednesday

government has declared a public holiday across the State on November 25 in view of Nivar, which is expected to make a landfall tomorrow.

The severe cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Chennai when it makes landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on Wednesday evening.

The IMD said a storm surge of about two metres above the sea level is likely around the time of landfall, causing inundation of low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the State Emergency Operation Centre at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai to review the precautionary measures being taken, in view of the

Meanwhile, Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) at Kalpakkam, around 70 km away from Chennai on the east coast, is bracing to face Nivar in the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone set to cross land near Chennai, the Indian Meteorological Department.





MAPS Unit No. 2 is operating at its full capacity of 220 Mw. All plant systems are operating normal and expected to successfully withstand the impact when the storm crosses the coast, said MAPS.

"The cyclone protection machinery of MAPS is activated and all the preparedness measures including placing sandbags on the coastal side, clearing of storm drains, and inspection of plant buildings and structures have been done. Station authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the weather bulletins and ready to take necessary actions when required," said M.Srinivas, Station Director, Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited, Madras Atomic Power Station, Kalpakkam.

Meanwhile at Chennai Port, four cargo vessels which are working now are being shifted to high seas one by one in order to ensure safety of the vessels and port facilities.

Smaller vessels belonging to Coast Guard and Indian Navy are being accommodated in the Jawahar Dock/Boat Basin area of the Port.

Based on the severity of the cyclone, steps are being taken to secure all shore and gantry cranes and other equipment used inside the port. Instructions have been passed on to all CFSs/ICDs not to send any container laden vehicles to the port after 18:00 hours. Once all the vehicles which are left on the road and moving to the port are received inside the port, gates of the Port will be closed, said the Port Trust.

Suburban train services over Chennai division of Southern Railway will remain cancelled from 10:00 hours of November 25, until further notice. No train service will depart after 10:00 hours of November 25, said Southern Railway.

Suburban train services will run from 15:30 hours of November 24 till 10:00 hours the following day, subject to weather conditions.