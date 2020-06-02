Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu today reported 1,091 new positive cases and 13 persons died taking the death toll to 197.

For the third consecutive day over 1,000 persons have tested positive for in Tamil Nadu taking the total tally to 24,586.

The state capital Chennai, with its high density of population, continued to see the highest number of infections at 806, taking its total tally to 16,585. Chengalpattu district reported 82 positive cases.

As on Tuesday, cases in Chennai stood at 16,585, followed by Chengalpattu (1,308), Tiruvallur (1,025), Cuddalore (463) and Kancheepuram (433).

On Tuesday 11,094 samples were tested taking the total to 514,000. Testing of 589 samples is under process.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,378.