Tamil Nadu reports 1,243 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in the last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu added 1,243 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Eight people died in various parts of the state due to Covid in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department said.
Of the total new cases, Chennai reported 458, while the neighbouring districts Chengalpattu reported 134 new cases and Thiruvallur reported 87.
Coimbatore added 103, while Thanjavur added 85 new cases. Across the State Health Department, 74,954 people were tested by RT-PCT.
Total active cases now stands at 7,291.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Government ordered closure of schools for classes 9,10 and 11 from March 22 till further orders.
The state administration said the online classes will continue.
