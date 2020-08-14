Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new Covid cases, Chennai back to 1,000-plus

has reported 5,890 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, with state capital Chennai, which reported a decline in numbers, suffering a spike again with 1,187 new cases. During the past few days the city had been reporting less than 1,000 new infections.

The districts of Chengalpet and Thiruvallur have reported over 400 cases each, while Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Theni have reported over 300, and Cuddalore reported 221 cases. The rest are from other districts of Tamil Nadu

According to the State Health Department 68,301 persons were tested across the state, while 5,556 patients were discharged and 117 new deaths were reported.

The total number of cases now stands at 326,245, with 267,015 people having been discharged and 5,514 succumbing.

Meanwhile, the state government has relaxed e-pass norms. From August 17, e-pass will be issued instantly to people who apply with details of Aadhaar card/ration card and telephone numbers.

In another development, Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested negative for Covid-19 today.

Meanwhile, Health condition of popular singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is critical and he is on life support. Statement from the private hospital, where admitted, says his health suffered a setback last night. He was admitted on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19.