Tamil Nadu reports 580 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday, total reaches 5,409

has reported 580 more Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,409. Two more deaths were reported, taking the total death toll owing to Covid-19 in the State to 37.

A large number of cases reported today were linked to Koyambedu market, one of the largest vegetable and fruit markets in this part of the country.

Of the total cases reported today, 316 were reported from as the city continue to see high number of positive cases coming out in th last few days. Thiruvallur district saw the second highest number of cases on Thursday, at 63.

The State government has of late deputed Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan to control the spread of Covid-19 cases in On Thursday, he said that the government is taking all measures to reduce the number of new cases, and the plans are to continue conducting more tests.

Authorities said that the higher number of cases were reported as the State has been conducting higher number of testing. On the day, the State has tested 14,195 samples, takin the total number of samples tested so far in the State to 2,02,436. A total of 52 labs, of which 36 are government, has been conducting tests.

On Thursday 31 more patients were discharged following treatment. So far 1,547 patients were discharged after treatment.