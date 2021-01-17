Tamil Nadu's turnout for Covid-19 vaccine stays low for second day

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi kicks-off the Covid-19 vaccine drive, urges people to show patience
Lucknow: City of Nawabs starts Covid-19 vaccination drive with enthusiasm
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
In Kolkata, Covid-19 vaccination brings a passport to normal life for some
-
Tamil Nadu reported a thin turnout for Covid-19 vaccination on the second day of the inoculation campaign, as people stayed home for a long weekend and some expressed their concern about the shot.
As many as 12,684 healthcare workers were vaccinated Saturday, compared to facilities created for 16,000 people. The Government Medical College Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai on Sunday had only a handful of people at vaccination centres that can handle a hundred people at least.
Some Medical students turned up at the Chennai hospital, getting the Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine. At Salem’s government hospital, only six people had the vaccine. Tamil Nadu did not report any technical errors during vaccinations.
State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, who was among doctors vaccinated on Sunday, said the inoculation campaign would pick up. “We don’t go by a daily vaccination target. Our vaccination drive is based on demand,” said Radhakrishnan. “Our main focus on Day 1 (Saturday) was to ensure there were no adverse effects and we are not pressured by the daily target approach."
P Balaji, the dean of Chennai's Government Stanley Hospital, said healthcare workers had gone to their hometowns to celebrate Pongal and they will be vaccinated when they return. Stanley Hospital has vaccinated two of its 25 registered nurses yet. Some nurses said that they will wait till doctors are vaccinated and others said their families had pressured them not to take the shot.
An official at a government hospital in Chennai said that several healthcare workers were apprehensive and had decided to wait before taking a vaccine. Some of them had switched off their phone. The hesitancy is mainly due to the fear about safety and the fact that these vaccines came about at such a short span of time, said the official who didn’t want to be named.
In Tamil Nadu, 16.8 per cent healthcare workers took the Covid-19 vaccine on State. The State has the capacity to vaccinate 16,600 people a day but only 2,783 got the shot on January 16: the most in Chennai (348) and the least in Perambalur (2).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU