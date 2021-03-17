Tamil Nadu sees 945 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

-
Number of new Covid cases across Tamil Nadu came close to 1,000 on Wednesday. The state reported 945 new positive cases of which 495 are from Chennai.
Across the state, 71,696 people were tested today, while 576 patients were discharged. Eight deaths were reported in the state, according to the State Health Department.
Total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,62,374 cases, while 8,43,999 were discharged and 12,564 people have died due to the pandemic.
