Tata's Chandrasekaran to head Business 20 India; CII to be Secretariat

Chairman has been appointed by the central government as the Chair of Business 20 (B20) India, which is the forum for corporates and businesses from the G20 nations, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the industry body said in a statement on Wednesday.

itself will act as the Secretariat for B20 India, which will be holding meetings alongside India’s own G20 meetings as president, over the next year.

“ assumed charge of B20 India Secretariat on December 1, 2022, as India’s term as G20 president commenced,” said in a statement.

It said that B20 India has identified priorities for deliberations among G20 businesses under the theme “R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses.”

About 100 business policy initiatives will be organised by CII under the B20 calendar across the country during India’s presidency year.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organisations as participants.

“As India commences its leadership of B20 amid multiple global developments and transformations, the participation of businesses in global economic decision-making has never been more critical,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII said, “B20 has been instrumental in shaping economic policy statements by the G20 grouping over the years. As India takes over the G20 presidency, the Indian industry’s proactive participation through the B20 India platform will contribute to the G20 dialogue and help develop a conducive environment for businesses to drive growth.”

B20 India’s agenda focuses on energy, climate change, integration into global value chains and building trade resilience, innovation and R&D (Research and Development), and skilling and mobility of workers, amongst others. It will also prioritise financing growth and sustainable infrastructure, and financial inclusion.

B20 India will commence work on various taskforces and action councils after the inception meeting, scheduled on 22-24 January 2023, culminating into the B20 India Summit in August 2023, CII said.